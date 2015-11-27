Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Learning To Cope With Extreme Narcissism

Joe Burgo has practiced psychotherapy for more than 30 years and has noticed an increase in narcissism in society.
Joe Burgo has practiced psychotherapy for more than 30 years and has noticed an increase in narcissism in society.
Cover of Joe Burgo's 'The Narcissist You Know'

Note: This is a rebroadcast from earlier this year.

For more than 30 years, Joe Burgo has practiced psychotherapy. In that time, he noticed an increase in narcissism in society.

He sees it in the “selfies” people take or the idolization of celebrities with “me-first” attitudes.

Narcissism exists on a spectrum from the benign qualities most people show from time to time to the diagnosable Narcissistic Personality Disorder, according to Burgo.

He outlined his findings, personal experiences and clinical experiences in a new book, “The Narcissist You Know” (Touchstone/2015). 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Burgo about how to identify narcissists in your life, but more importantly, how to coexist with them.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio