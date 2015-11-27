Learning To Cope With Extreme Narcissism

Note: This is a rebroadcast from earlier this year.

For more than 30 years, Joe Burgo has practiced psychotherapy. In that time, he noticed an increase in narcissism in society.

He sees it in the “selfies” people take or the idolization of celebrities with “me-first” attitudes.

Narcissism exists on a spectrum from the benign qualities most people show from time to time to the diagnosable Narcissistic Personality Disorder, according to Burgo.

He outlined his findings, personal experiences and clinical experiences in a new book, “The Narcissist You Know” (Touchstone/2015).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Burgo about how to identify narcissists in your life, but more importantly, how to coexist with them.