Study Suggests Fewer Hurricanes In NC Future
North Carolina could experience fewer hurricanes in the coming decades, according to a new study from Colorado State University.
The Atlantic Ocean has been in an active era of hurricane activity since 1995, but cooler water temperatures and lower salinity rates in the North Atlantic could signal a beginning of the inactive period.
Guest host Phoebe Judge talks to Phil Klotzbach, research scientist at the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University, about his findings.