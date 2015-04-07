The State of Things - Live In Greensboro 4/14
The State of Things is headed back to Greensboro's Triad Stage on April 14th for a live broadcast of the show.
Here's a preview of what we'll be talking about on the show...
RiverRun International Film Festival
The 17th annual RiverRun International Film Festival is returning to Winston-Salem this month. The festival showcases both feature and documentary films. Highlights from past years include "Mud," "Paris, je t'aime," “Chasing Ice,” “Twenty Feet From Stardom” and “Food, Inc.” We'll talk with the festival's executive director Andrew Rodgers about the evolution of the festival, films to look out for this year, and his own short film “Crooked Candy” that is featured in the festival this year.
I Don't Do Boxes
I Don't Do Boxes is a new magazine that explores and documents the LGBTQ experience in the Southeast United States. The magazine was founded and is edited by the youth-led media program QueerLab. Each issue is designed to provide a unique look at what it means to be queer in the South by tackling topics like identifying as LGBTQ in school or the power of documenting LGBTQ voices. The magazine is published at Elsewhere, a living museum in Greensboro, North Carolina. We'll hear from Benjamin Fisher, one of the magazine’s editors, George Scheer, the co-founder and director of Elsewhere, and some of the writers featured in recent issues of the magazine.
Music By The Genuine
The Genuine is a four-piece band from Winston-Salem. The band originally began as a project of husband and wife Mathew Allivato and Katelyn Allivato née Brouwer, but they’ve now added electric guitar, piano and percussion. They'll be one of many bands performing at Phuzz Phest in Winston-Salem April 17th -19th, and they will preview their festival performance with a live in-studio performance.