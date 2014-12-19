Learning From Little Golden Books
When you say the words "Little Golden Books" many people flash back to a time in their childhood when they learned to read from books like Mister Dog and Tawny Scrawny Lion.
The glossy hard cover books have been around since World War II and are still being produced today, but recently Little Golden Books have been being produced for adults.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Diane Muldrow, longtime editorial director of Golden Books and author of the humor book Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book (Random House/ Golden Books 2013).