The State of Things

Learning From Little Golden Books

Everything I Need to Know I Learned From a Little Golden Book
When you say the words "Little Golden Books" many people flash back to a time in their childhood when they learned to read from books like Mister Dog and Tawny Scrawny Lion

The glossy hard cover books have been around since World War II and are still being produced today, but recently Little Golden Books have been being produced for adults. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Diane Muldrow, longtime editorial director of Golden Books and author of the humor book Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book (Random House/ Golden Books 2013). 

Diane Muldrow, Little Golden Books, Children's Books, Humor
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
