Joe's Sailing On Dry Land
Joe Woodson prepares for the show.
Joe Woodson and The Bean Trees
Jordan Koronet joking about being left handed.
Paul Rosenberg tests the headphones for today's show.
Art Champaign tuning his guitar for the show.
Joe Woodson and The Bean Trees have released a new album of Americana music that has an old-fashioned grounded by solid songwriting.
The three guitars (and sometimes slide guitar) and bass lend themselves to familiar sounds.
Joe Woodson and The Bean Trees are a Triangle-based band composed of musicians that have been playing for decades in different groups trying to find the right chemistry.
Host Frank Stasio chats with lead man Joe Woodson, guitarists Paul Rosenberg and Art Champagne and bassist Jordan Koronet about their new album Sailing on Dry Land and their upcoming show at Chatham Marketplace October 11th at 5 pm.