Joe's Sailing On Dry Land

Joe Woodson and The Bean Trees have released a new album of Americana music that has an old-fashioned grounded by solid songwriting. 

The three guitars (and sometimes slide guitar) and bass lend themselves to familiar sounds. 

Joe Woodson and The Bean Trees are a Triangle-based band composed of musicians that have been playing for decades in different groups trying to find the right chemistry.

Host Frank Stasio chats with lead man Joe Woodson, guitarists Paul Rosenberg and Art Champagne and bassist Jordan Koronet about their new album Sailing on Dry Land and their upcoming show at Chatham Marketplace October 11th at 5 pm. 

Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
