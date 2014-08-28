Illustrations Inspired By Political Controversy
"Allowed": A response to a 2013 Saudi law allowing women to ride bicycles only for leisure and only if accompanied by a male guardian.
"This is how it goes": A commentary on Kuwaiti social behavior.
"Steak of Kuwait": Commentary on Kuwait's wealth and how Kuwaitis are trying to use and abuse it.
"The Arab sheep in Spring": An examination of whether the Arab Spring revolution got derailed.
"Manal Al-Sharif": A portrait of a women's rights activist from Saudi Arabia who started a women's right to drive campaign.
When Kuwaiti artist and graphic designer Mohammad Sharaf gets angry, he creates art.
His illustrations touch on topics ranging from women’s rights in the Middle East, and Kuwaiti social politics to specific current events, like Saudi Arabia’s recent decision to allow women to drive motorcycles and bicycles as long as they are accompanied by a male guardian. He uses simple backgrounds and a limited color range to convey a clear message with a sense of humor and satire.
Host Frank Stasio talks to Sharaf about his approach to illustration and his new exhibit on view at UNC-Chapel Hill’s FedEx Global Education Center, “Visual Reactions: A View from the Middle East.”