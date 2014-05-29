Rain Forest Diversity
spittlebug
North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
baby olinguito
North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
Rain forests are home to an incredible variety of species. From cute olinguitos to slimy spittlebugs, scientists are discovering creatures all the time. The exhibit "Rainforest Adventure" at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences educates kids on rain forest diversity and conservation.
Host Frank Stasio talks with museum experts: entomologist Jason Cryan, zoologist Roland Kays and herpetologist Bryan Stuart.