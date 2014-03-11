Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

New Leadership And Internal Struggles At The North Carolina Democratic Party

After losing control of the legislature and the governor’s mansion, the North Carolina Democratic Party is looking to regroup. This week, interim executive director Casey Mann was selected for the permanent role. Mann takes the helm as the party struggles with internal division about its direction. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with News and Observer political reporter John Frank about recent developments in the North Carolina Democratic Party. 
 

The State of ThingsNorth Carolina Democratic PartyNC Democrats
