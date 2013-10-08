Greater Than Equal: African-American Struggles For School Integration
The struggle for education equality in North Carolina was hard-fought for more than four decades.
It was not only a struggle for facilities that were equal to white schools, but a fight for integration and civic inclusion. Host Frank Stasio talks with Sarah Caroline Thuesen, author of “Greater Than Equal: African American Struggles for Schools and Citizenship in North Carolina, 1919-1965,” and a professor of history at Guilford College.