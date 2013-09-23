The Era of Design in North Carolina
Kristen Capp Photo Essay
Wendy Ewald Photo Essay
Photograph by Bill Bamberger
W. Eugene Smith
Nathan Lerner Exhibit Catalogue
Nasher Museum at Duke University
Nasher Museum at Duke University
Photograph by Mark Sloan
Photograph by Mark Sloan
Photography by Peter Geoffrion
Duke University
NCSU Libraries NC State University
NCSU Libraries NC State University
In some ways, Molly Renda is an invisible artist. But it is likely you have seen her work. Renda is a graphic designer whose art appears all over the Triangle in magazine covers, logos and books.
Heightened consumer demand for design drives companies to focus resources on graphics, packaging and branding. Host Frank Stasio talks with Renda about the art and growth of design.