The State of Things

The Era of Design in North Carolina

In some ways, Molly Renda is an invisible artist. But it is likely you have seen her work. Renda is a graphic designer whose art appears all over the Triangle in magazine covers, logos and books.

Heightened consumer demand for design drives companies to focus resources on graphics, packaging and branding.  Host Frank Stasio talks with Renda about the art and growth of design.

The State of ThingsGraphic DesignArtistTriangle
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
