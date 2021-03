Front man Michael Seebold describes his band, Darker Shades of Symphony, as neoclassical metal. If you’ve never heard of that genre, you’re probably not alone. Its influences are eclectic, to say the least.The band takes its cues from the music of Tchaikovsky, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Disturbed, to name a few. Host Frank Stasio talks to the band in the studio, and they perform live.