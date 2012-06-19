“One Man…Two Titanium Legs…100 Chickens.” That’s the tag line for a forthcoming documentary called “The Farmer Veteran Project” produced by Vittles Films. The movie centers around the story of Alex Sutton, a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan who was seriously injured on his final tour of duty. Sutton now raises heirloom chickens in North Carolina and uses farming as a way to heal from the trauma of combat. Filmmakers Alix Blair, Jeremy Lange and D.L. Anderson join host Frank Stasio to talk about documenting Sutton’s agricultural therapy and about Vittles, the filmmaker collective co-founded by Anderson.