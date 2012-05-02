An Energy Efficient Eyesore
The American Institute of Architects Center for Architecture and Design in downtown Raleigh is like nothing the capital has ever seen. It eschews traditional building styles in favor of a more environmentally friendly construction that has left some in awe and others confused. TheAn informal News & Observer poll listed the building as Raleigh's ugliest. Host Frank Stasio talks about why that isn't such a bad thing and what art has to do with architecture with Frank Harmon, the architect who designed the building, and Steve Schuster, co-founder of Clearscapes architecture firm in Raleigh.