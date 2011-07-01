Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Delta Rae

Durham-based band Delta Rae utilizes simple instrumentation and soulful harmonies to create a sound that the members call “gospel pop.” In their short existence, they have crafted an eclectic catalog of songs that showcase influences ranging from Fleetwood Mac to Coldplay. With a successful self-titled EP of Southern-tinged pop songs, and sold-out shows on both coasts behind them, they started out this year with their “Graet Mondays” series, releasing free new music on their website every week. Host Frank Stasio talks to members of the band about their songwriting and history and gets treated to a live performance in the studio.

This program originally aired on March 4, 2011.  For a  link to the audio, click here.

Delta Rae
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
