Durham-based band Delta Rae utilizes simple instrumentation and soulful harmonies to create a sound that the members call “gospel pop.” In their short existence, they have crafted an eclectic catalog of songs that showcase influences ranging from Fleetwood Mac to Coldplay. With a successful self-titled EP of Southern-tinged pop songs, and sold-out shows on both coasts behind them, they started out this year with their “Graet Mondays” series, releasing free new music on their website every week. Host Frank Stasio talks to members of the band about their songwriting and history and gets treated to a live performance in the studio.

This program originally aired on March 4, 2011. For a link to the audio, click here.