Sun 6p-7p

WNYC’s Notes from America with Kai Wright is a show about the unfinished business of our history, and how we break its grip on our future. Can the United States be a democracy where people of different races, origins, and identities share power and opportunity? Is it even possible, and what would it take to succeed?

Each week, host Kai Wright invites listeners to gather for live, intimate conversations and deeply reported stories that wrestle with these questions. The show offers insight and fosters connection rather than seeking debate and stoking conflict. It invites the community to participate, not merely listen. It takes calls, engages in digital communities, and seeks ways to build a community among listeners and around the show.