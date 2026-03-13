Inside The World of Sugar Babies, Sugar Daddies & Sugar Dating

When B. Chionne first heard about sugar dating in college, she was intrigued — what if in exchange for her time and attention she could earn enough money to pay her bills? She ended up dating sugar daddies on and off for about a decade. The former sugar baby tells host Anita Rao about what the sugar dating life looks like and how years of exchanging companionship for financial support reshaped the way she thinks about money, power and intimacy.

Plus, psychologist Lauren Cormier shares her research into the sugar daddy perspective and broader trends in sugar relationships.

B. Chionne is a digital content creator. Lauren Cormier is a doctoral candidate in clinical psychology at the University of New Brunswick who studies human sexuality and relationships.

Read the transcript