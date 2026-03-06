‘You Don’t Become a Witch, You Remember That You Are One’
A self-described witch shares her journey of reclaiming her intuition and using her magic to help women to lean into their inner power.
Rebecca Auman is a witch. That’s not an insult — it literally says “head witch” on her LinkedIn profile. Rebecca has been able to read people and pick up on energy and vibrations for as long as she can remember. But as the daughter of a Methodist minister growing up in the South, she was encouraged to turn away from that intuition for a long time.
She tells host Anita Rao about the long and winding road to reclaim her magic and how she has turned her gift into a service for others.
Rebecca Auman is an intuitive coach and the host of the podcast “Voices in the River.”