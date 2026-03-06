‘You Don’t Become a Witch, You Remember That You Are One’

Rebecca Auman is a witch. That’s not an insult — it literally says “head witch” on her LinkedIn profile . Rebecca has been able to read people and pick up on energy and vibrations for as long as she can remember. But as the daughter of a Methodist minister growing up in the South, she was encouraged to turn away from that intuition for a long time.

She tells host Anita Rao about the long and winding road to reclaim her magic and how she has turned her gift into a service for others.

Rebecca Auman is an intuitive coach and the host of the podcast “ Voices in the River .”

