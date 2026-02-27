The Healing Power Of Horror

Black horror writer Tananarive Due fell in love with the spectacle of horror when she was a little kid. But it was only after she was well into her horror writing career that she discovered that the genre can provide not just entertainment but healing.

Tananarive talks to host Anita Rao about why she believes horror can help folks process real-world fears and trauma, using her most recent award-winning book “ The Reformatory ” as a case study.

Tananarive Due is an educator and the author of several horror novels . Her most recent novel is “The Reformatory.”

