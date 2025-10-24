The Sex Lives Of Gen Z (And Why They Matter)

You’ve likely seen some version of the headline: “Gen Z Is In a Sex Recession.” But there’s a lot more to the story. Journalist Carter Sherman takes host Anita Rao into the many conversations she had with people under 30 about their sex lives for her book “ The Second Coming: Sex and the Next Generation’s Fight Over Its Future .”

She talks about how cultural and political forces like the #MeToo movement and the overturning of Roe v. Wade have shaped how Gen Z feels about sex — and why you should care no matter your generational identity.

Carter Sherman is a reproductive health and justice reporter at the Guardian US.

