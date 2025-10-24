The Sex Lives Of Gen Z (And Why They Matter)
Gen Z is reportedly having less sex than previous generations. One journalist set out to understand what’s going on beyond the data.
You’ve likely seen some version of the headline: “Gen Z Is In a Sex Recession.” But there’s a lot more to the story. Journalist Carter Sherman takes host Anita Rao into the many conversations she had with people under 30 about their sex lives for her book “The Second Coming: Sex and the Next Generation’s Fight Over Its Future.”
She talks about how cultural and political forces like the #MeToo movement and the overturning of Roe v. Wade have shaped how Gen Z feels about sex — and why you should care no matter your generational identity.
Carter Sherman is a reproductive health and justice reporter at the Guardian US.