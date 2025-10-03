A Mission To Tell Trans History Differently

When Kit Heyam was first trying to understand their gender identity as an adolescent, they looked to history. But they only found stories that painted a very narrow picture of what it means to be trans. Years later, when Kit started studying history professionally, a different picture emerged.

Kit speaks with host Anita Rao about the trans histories they found from around the globe and how those stories paint a more diverse and messy picture of the ways people have been pushing the boundaries of gender for millennia.

Kit Heyam is the author of “ Before We Were Trans: A New History of Gender .”

