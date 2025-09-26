Boomers On Psychedelics

It’s the mid-1960s and 70s. The counterculture era is in full swing, defining an entire generation with music, protests … and drugs. Psychedelics like LSD and magic mushrooms influenced the culture of many young people during this period, including writer Abbie Rosner .

Abbie grew up in Washington, D.C., in the 1970s, and she recalls the city being “awash with drugs.” Caught up in the sway of psychedelics, Abbie experienced many trips, including a particularly memorable one with mushrooms and a tree in her 20s. But as Abbie got older, got married and had kids, she put mind-altering substances away. That is, until recently.

Abbie rediscovered psychedelic experiences in her early 60s and found that these recent trips differed significantly from those of her youth. Intrigued by her new discoveries, Abbie launched a project to record other baby boomers’ stories about returning to psychedelics -- and envisioning a new way to age through those experiences.

Host Anita Rao talks with Abbie about her personal experiences and the stories of other baby boomers, which Abbie plans to publish in a book called “ELDEREVOLUTION: Psychedelics and the New Counterculture of Aging.”

Plus, Dr. Crystal Dawn shares what it’s like to facilitate ketamine-assisted therapy experiences for her peers, the profound changes she’s seen in older adults post-trip and the care she takes to provide a safe space for adults of color in psychedelic experiences.

Please note: This episode originally aired January 10, 2025.