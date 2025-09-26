Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied

Boomers On Psychedelics

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published September 26, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
It's been half a century since the psychedelic era. Now, some baby boomers are returning to the drugs of their youth — not for rock and roll, but to confront aging.

It’s the mid-1960s and 70s. The counterculture era is in full swing, defining an entire generation with music, protests … and drugs. Psychedelics like LSD and magic mushrooms influenced the culture of many young people during this period, including writer Abbie Rosner.

Abbie grew up in Washington, D.C., in the 1970s, and she recalls the city being “awash with drugs.” Caught up in the sway of psychedelics, Abbie experienced many trips, including a particularly memorable one with mushrooms and a tree in her 20s. But as Abbie got older, got married and had kids, she put mind-altering substances away. That is, until recently.

Abbie rediscovered psychedelic experiences in her early 60s and found that these recent trips differed significantly from those of her youth. Intrigued by her new discoveries, Abbie launched a project to record other baby boomers’ stories about returning to psychedelics -- and envisioning a new way to age through those experiences.

Host Anita Rao talks with Abbie about her personal experiences and the stories of other baby boomers, which Abbie plans to publish in a book called “ELDEREVOLUTION: Psychedelics and the New Counterculture of Aging.”

Plus, Dr. Crystal Dawn shares what it’s like to facilitate ketamine-assisted therapy experiences for her peers, the profound changes she’s seen in older adults post-trip and the care she takes to provide a safe space for adults of color in psychedelic experiences.

Please note: This episode originally aired January 10, 2025.

Update: Abbie Rosner’s book, “Psychedelics and the Counterculture of Aging,” will be available in July of 2026. Abbie also writes a newsletter on Substack about psychedelics in older life called ELDEREVOLUTION.

Psychedelics Aging
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
