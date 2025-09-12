Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

What It Takes To Make Art Your Life

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda MagnusWilson Sayre
Published September 12, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
An illustration of a smiling person with long dark hair, sitting at a desk and writing in a notebook with a pen. They rest their chin on one hand and wear a loose yellow sweater. The background shows wooden furniture and a window. At the top, large green text reads “Embodied.”
Charnel Hunter

One artist shares her decade-long journey across the globe to figure out if a life dedicated to art is worth the struggle.

Building a life as an artist is an uphill climb. After decades of hustling to make it work, writer Stephanie Elizondo Griest had one big question: How do you determine if art is worth all the sacrifice it requires? Stephanie tells host Anita Rao about traveling the world for answers and what she learned about what it takes to build a life as a female artist.

Stephanie is a professor of creative nonfiction at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her latest book is “Art Above Everything: One Woman’s Global Exploration of the Joys and Torments of a Creative Life.”

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
Wilson Sayre
Wilson Sayre is WUNC's Director of Digital Content leading our podcasting strategy and initiatives. She has worn many hats in the audio world as an editor, producer, consultant and team lead. Wilson was Managing Producer at Pushkin (previously Transmitter Media) where she helped launch shows like Am I Normal, the TED Interview and The Heist. Before that, she served as Executive Producer at Capitol Broadcasting Company and lead reporter for The City podcast from USA Today. Prior to that, she covered social safety net programs at WLRN, Miami's NPR member station. There, she founded the station's youth radio program. Wilson's work has been recognized by the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize and national Edward R. Murrow Awards. Wilson grew up in North Carolina and enjoys playing banjo and eating chocolate, usually not at the same time.
