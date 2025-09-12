What It Takes To Make Art Your Life

Building a life as an artist is an uphill climb. After decades of hustling to make it work, writer Stephanie Elizondo Griest had one big question: How do you determine if art is worth all the sacrifice it requires? Stephanie tells host Anita Rao about traveling the world for answers and what she learned about what it takes to build a life as a female artist.

Stephanie is a professor of creative nonfiction at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her latest book is “ Art Above Everything: One Woman’s Global Exploration of the Joys and Torments of a Creative Life .”

