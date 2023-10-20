Celebrating self-love and sexiness in intimate photography

It’s an experience unlike any other — so the subjects of intimate photography photo shoots have described. In front of the camera, there’s room to explore, embrace and find beauty in the body and the sensual self.

Host Anita Rao talks with artists LaQuann Dawson and Shoog McDaniel about their processes for conducting an intimate photo shoot and how they find growth and love through their self-portraiture. Writer, speaker, model and photographer Trista Marie McGovern also joins the conversation to talk about the modeling side of intimate photography and how those shoots have been a tool in her disability and sexuality advocacy.

Thank you to Courtney Napier and Detavius Niblack for also contributing to this episode!

Life Through the Intimate Lens

Two photographers share insights from their work

LaQuann Dawson

“It's different every time, what I get back from it. As far as my gender expression goes, as far as my mood goes, as far as what I'm trying to communicate to myself, or as far as what issues I'm having within.”

Shoog McDaniel

“I literally was healed from a lot of internalized fat phobia through taking photos of other fat people and seeing the undeniable beauty there.”

Please note: This episode originally aired November 18, 2022.