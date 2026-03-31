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Due South

Click Here airing during Due South broadcast this week

Published March 31, 2026 at 3:41 PM EDT
Click Here from PRX
Public Radio Exchange
Click Here from PRX

This week, Due South is featuring a series of specials during our normal broadcast.

Last Thursday, we aired an interview with the host of that show, Click Here. Listen to Leoneda Inge's interview with Dina Temple-Rason here.

Click Here is a new public radio show that reports on the most powerful and rapid force influencing our society: technology.

WUNC will feature Click Here on our airwaves Monday March 30, through Friday April 3 at 12:00 noon. Due South will return to the airwaves Monday April 6.

Due South