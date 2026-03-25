HBCU 101: Vote Jesse Vote!, the voting rights legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson

0:01:00

HBCU 101: Vote Jesse Vote!

Student activism is on the rise at North Carolina A&T State University where students like Olu Rouse and Shia Rozier are fighting for voting rights — just like the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, who was student body president at NC A&T.

Olu Rouse and Shia Rozier, students at North Carolina A&T State University

0:13:00

The voting rights legacy of Reverend Jesse Jackson

Today, we look back at the life and voting rights impact of Reverend Jesse Jackson, who passed away last month. Bishop William J. Barber II was Rev. Jackson’s friend and confidant. He shares his memories of Jackson and explains Jackson’s unique ability to reach and unite voters across the “rainbow.”

Bishop William J. Barber II, President of Repairers of the Breach, Founding Director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School, Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign

Courtesy of Repairers of the Breach

0:33:00

‘We (The People of The United States)’

As the United States turns 250 years old, a new book of poetry pays tribute to Black historical figures across the country and the centuries. Poet and professor Joshua Bennett talks with Due South’s Leoneda Inge about his poem “Chapel Hill, North Carolina” for George Moses Horton, the first African American man to publish a book in the South.

Joshua Bennett, Professor of Literature and Distinguished Chair of the Humanities at MIT and writer of the new poetry collection "We (The People of The United States)"