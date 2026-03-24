NC's political spouses. Plus, a Picasso painting theft and Charlotte Symphony musical director Kwame Ryan.
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A look at the inner lives of North Carolina’s political wives
The Assembly’s Billy Warden discusses his discoveries about the lives of North Carolina’s political spouses in a candid new profile that includes interviews with First Lady Anna Stein and Susan Tills, wife of Sen. Thom Tillis.
Billy Warden, marketing specialist, writer, contributor to The Assembly
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The theft of a fake Picasso painting is the subject of a new book
Whit Rummel joins Due South to discuss the lore his family safeguarded for years – for their own safety.
His new book, The Accidental Picasso Thief: The True Story of a Reverse Heist, Outrunning the FBI, and Fleeing the Boston Mob tells the story of how his family came to be in possession of a famous painting allegedly heisted by members of the Boston mob.
Whit Rummel, screenwriter and author of The Accidental Picasso Thief
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Charlotte Symphony music director Kwame Ryan on his 20-plus-year career and recent Grammy win
When director Kwame Ryan arrived at the Charlotte Symphony at the start of the 2024-25 season, he came with international experience, a Cambridge University education and a robust background in opera and symphonic music. Since his arrival, he has become the first Black conductor to win a Grammy for Best Opera Recording.
Kwame Ryan, Grammy Award-winning conductor and music director for the Charlotte Symphony