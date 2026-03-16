CHCCS Superintendent Rodney Trice on budget shortfall, tough decisions ahead. Plus, Tayari Jones on her new novel, 'Kin'

0:01:00

Public school enrollment is down across the state. Are school closures imminent?

Public school enrollment is down across the state. Due South checks in with WUNC News education reporter Liz Schlemmer, regarding causes for the steady decline and one school district’s decision to address under-enrollment by closing one school in the next two years.

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC News

0:13:00

CHCCS Superintendent Rodney N. Trice talks budget issues, lower enrollment and possible school closures

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools superintendent Rodney Trice joins Due South to discuss waning enrollment, budget challenges and a possible elementary school closure by 2027.

Rodney N. Trice, 28thSuperintendent of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

0:33:00

In ‘Kin,’ Tayari Jones takes readers on an odyssey through the Jim Crow South

Tayari Jones’ fifth novel, Kin, explores a lifelong friendship between two women on drastically different paths in life. Jones tells Due South about her inspiration and her Southern roots.(This Due South encore edition originally aired February 16, 2026)

Tayari Jones, professor of English and creative writing at Emory University and author of the new novel, Kin