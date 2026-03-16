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The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

CHCCS Superintendent Rodney Trice on budget shortfall, tough decisions ahead. Plus, Tayari Jones on her new novel, 'Kin'

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published March 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Rodney Trice appears on Due South at WUNC's studio in Chapel Hill, N.C., on March 11, 2025.
Lauren Rhodes
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Rodney Trice appears on Due South at WUNC's studio in Chapel Hill, N.C., on March 11, 2025.

0:01:00

Public school enrollment is down across the state. Are school closures imminent?

Public school enrollment is down across the state. Due South checks in with WUNC News education reporter Liz Schlemmer, regarding causes for the steady decline and one school district’s decision to address under-enrollment by closing one school in the next two years.

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC News

0:13:00

CHCCS Superintendent Rodney N. Trice talks budget issues, lower enrollment and possible school closures

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools superintendent Rodney Trice joins Due South to discuss waning enrollment, budget challenges and a possible elementary school closure by 2027.
Rodney N. Trice, 28thSuperintendent of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

0:33:00

In ‘Kin,’ Tayari Jones takes readers on an odyssey through the Jim Crow South

Tayari Jones’ fifth novel, Kin, explores a lifelong friendship between two women on drastically different paths in life. Jones tells Due South about her inspiration and her Southern roots.(This Due South encore edition originally aired February 16, 2026)

Tayari Jones, professor of English and creative writing at Emory University and author of the new novel, Kin

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown