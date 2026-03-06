NC News Roundup: Sen. Thom Tillis' tirade; Berger and Page race far from over; NC primary analysis

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup... Primary election results, including the latest on the miniscule margin between NC Senate leader Phil Berger and Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page. Senator Thom Tillis sounds off on now-former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. All that and more on the Friday News Roundup.

Adam Wagner, reporter and editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom

Bryan Anderson, Statewide Politics Reporter for The Assembly, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Eric Bazail-Eimil, national security reporter at POLITICO with a focus on the Department of Homeland Security