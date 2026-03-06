Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Sen. Thom Tillis' tirade; Berger and Page race far from over; NC primary analysis

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachelle HernandezRachel McCarthy
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:14 PM EST
Adam Wagner
/
NC Newsroom
Sheriff Sam Page leads Phil Berger by two votes in N.C. Senate District 26 after election day ballots were tallied. This photo shows campaign signs for the two candidates outside of a polling place in Jamestown on Tuesday, March 3.

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup... Primary election results, including the latest on the miniscule margin between NC Senate leader Phil Berger and Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page. Senator Thom Tillis sounds off on now-former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. All that and more on the Friday News Roundup.

Adam Wagner, reporter and editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom

Bryan Anderson, Statewide Politics Reporter for The Assembly, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Eric Bazail-Eimil, national security reporter at POLITICO with a focus on the Department of Homeland Security

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachelle Hernandez
Rachelle Hernandez is an intern with “Due South,” where she works in social media and production. She is a recent NC State graduate with two bachelors' in communication and Spanish. At State, she participated in student media with its main paper Technician as a copy editor and later copy desk chief. Rachelle later held a position as a communication intern with Raleigh Arts and interned with Mecklenburg County.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
