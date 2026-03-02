Michael Regan rebuilt the EPA with an eye toward environmental justice. Now, he's watching those efforts get knocked down.

0:01:00

Michael Regan rebuilt the U.S. EPA with an eye toward environmental justice. Now, he’s watching those efforts get knocked down.

Leoneda Inge / WUNC Former EPA Administrator Michael Regan in Warren County, N.C. in September 2022, annoucing the opening of a new EPA Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights surrounded by environmental justice leaders.

Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator and North Carolina native Michael Regan started his career at the agency, eventually led North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality, and returned to the EPA for the top job during the Biden administration.

Regan joined Due South's Leoneda Inge in our Durham studio for a wide-ranging conversation about his career, his enduring connection to North Carolina's environmental justice movement, and the impact of politics on environmental policy.

This Due South encore conversation originally aired January 13, 2026.

Michael S. Regan, Former Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

0:33:00

The Broadside: The forgotten heroes of Pea Island

Photo provided by Joan Collins The US Coast Guard's Herbert M. Collins served at the Pea Island Life-Saving Station in North Carolina's Outer Banks during World War II.

When disaster strikes in the water, we turn to the U.S. Coast Guard. Today, it’s renowned for its fast-moving cutters, skilled helicopter pilots, and daring rescue divers. But 150 years ago, the Coast Guard's predecessor, the U.S. Life-Saving Service, was in total disarray and in desperate need of reform. In North Carolina's treacherous Outer Banks, an extraordinary group of Black men answered the call and saved hundreds of lives against all odds.

Brad Campbell, writer for Our State Magazine

Joan Collins, Director of Outreach and Education for the Pea Island Preservation Society

This episode of The Broadside was hosted by Anisa Khalifa and produced by Jerad Walker.