Michael Regan rebuilt the EPA with an eye toward environmental justice. Now, he's watching those efforts get knocked down.

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published March 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Michael Regan rebuilt the U.S. EPA with an eye toward environmental justice. Now, he’s watching those efforts get knocked down.

Former EPA Administrator Michael Regan in Warren County, N.C. in September 2022. Regan annouced the opening of a new EPA Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights surrounded by longtime environmental justice leaders.
Leoneda Inge
/
WUNC
Former EPA Administrator Michael Regan in Warren County, N.C. in September 2022, annoucing the opening of a new EPA Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights surrounded by environmental justice leaders.

Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator and North Carolina native Michael Regan started his career at the agency, eventually led North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality, and returned to the EPA for the top job during the Biden administration.

Regan joined Due South's Leoneda Inge in our Durham studio for a wide-ranging conversation about his career, his enduring connection to North Carolina's environmental justice movement, and the impact of politics on environmental policy.

This Due South encore conversation originally aired January 13, 2026.

Michael S. Regan, Former Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The Broadside: The forgotten heroes of Pea Island

When disaster strikes in the water, we turn to the U.S. Coast Guard. Today, it’s renowned for its fast-moving cutters, skilled helicopter pilots, and daring rescue divers. But 150 years ago, the Coast Guard's predecessor, the U.S. Life-Saving Service, was in total disarray and in desperate need of reform. In North Carolina's treacherous Outer Banks, an extraordinary group of Black men answered the call and saved hundreds of lives against all odds.

Brad Campbell, writer for Our State Magazine

Joan Collins, Director of Outreach and Education for the Pea Island Preservation Society

This episode of The Broadside was hosted by Anisa Khalifa and produced by Jerad Walker.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy