NC News Roundup: North Carolina’s competitive primaries; early voting trends; the state’s changing Latino electorate

On the North Carolina News Roundup... Primaries for the 2026 midterm elections, the state’s changing Latino electorate, and major policy developments in Durham. Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists discuss those stories and more from the week.

Bryan Anderson, Statewide Politics Reporter for The Assembly, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief for WUNC News

Mary Helen Moore, reporter for Axios Raleigh

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC