NC News Roundup: North Carolina’s competitive primaries; early voting trends; the state’s changing Latino electorate

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published February 27, 2026 at 2:30 PM EST
On the North Carolina News Roundup... Primaries for the 2026 midterm elections, the state’s changing Latino electorate, and major policy developments in Durham. Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists discuss those stories and more from the week.

Bryan Anderson, Statewide Politics Reporter for The Assembly, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief for WUNC News

Mary Helen Moore, reporter for Axios Raleigh

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
