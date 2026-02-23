Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Affordable housing efforts in Durham's Hayti District, Soul City, and Orange County

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:31 PM EST
During a 1977 open house, visiting families toured three model homes in the Green Duke subdivision, one of seven planned residential villages in Soul City.
Photography courtesy of THE NEWS & OBSERVER COLLECTION, STATE ARCHIVES OF NORTH CAROLINA
0:01:00

For Hayti residents, affordable housing redevelopment is long overdue

A revitalization project focused on the long-overlooked historically Black community of Hayti in Durham is still fighting for affordable housing for residents. Henry McKoy, director emeritus of the project, Hayti Reborn, joins Due South to discuss planning efforts and obstacles.

Henry McKoy, president and CEO of Carolina Community Impact and director emeritus of Hayti Reborn

0:13:00

Soul City hopes to resurge and regrow in Warren County

After federal and local disinvestment, construction in the ambitious Soul City development in Warren County stalled. But there are still residents in Soul City and surrounding communities who have hope that the neighborhood will resurge – including the daughter of its founder, Charmaine McKissick Melton, who still lives in her family’s home.

Charmaine McKissick Melton, youngest child of Soul City founder, Floyd McKissick Sr., and a retired professor of mass communication at North Carolina Central University

0:33:00

Habitat for Humanity of Orange County seeks to address growing affordable housing needs

Buying a home in Orange County is becoming increasingly prohibitive. Housing prices are on the rise, as wages stagnate. Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is working to address a growing need for affordable housing throughout the county and particularly in Chapel Hill.

Jennifer Player, president and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
