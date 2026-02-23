Affordable housing efforts in Durham's Hayti District, Soul City, and Orange County

0:01:00

For Hayti residents, affordable housing redevelopment is long overdue

A revitalization project focused on the long-overlooked historically Black community of Hayti in Durham is still fighting for affordable housing for residents. Henry McKoy, director emeritus of the project, Hayti Reborn, joins Due South to discuss planning efforts and obstacles.

Henry McKoy, president and CEO of Carolina Community Impact and director emeritus of Hayti Reborn

0:13:00

Soul City hopes to resurge and regrow in Warren County

After federal and local disinvestment, construction in the ambitious Soul City development in Warren County stalled. But there are still residents in Soul City and surrounding communities who have hope that the neighborhood will resurge – including the daughter of its founder, Charmaine McKissick Melton, who still lives in her family’s home.

Charmaine McKissick Melton, youngest child of Soul City founder, Floyd McKissick Sr., and a retired professor of mass communication at North Carolina Central University

0:33:00

Habitat for Humanity of Orange County seeks to address growing affordable housing needs

Buying a home in Orange County is becoming increasingly prohibitive. Housing prices are on the rise, as wages stagnate. Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is working to address a growing need for affordable housing throughout the county and particularly in Chapel Hill.

Jennifer Player, president and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County

