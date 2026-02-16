Acclaimed novelist Tayari Jones debuts her fifth novel. Plus, Soul City’s first Black History Parade.

0:01:00

Soul City is home to a Black History Parade

The first-ever Black History Parade to be held in Soul City is on Saturday, February 21. We talk to the organizer about the work it’s taken to bring this even to this historic community.

Herman Alston Jr., owner of Heritage Cultural Farm

0:13:00

In ‘Kin,’ Tayari Jones takes readers on an odyssey through the Jim Crow South

Tayari Jones’ fifth novel, Kin, explores a lifelong friendship between two women on drastically different paths in life. Jones tells Due South about her inspiration and her Southern roots.

Tayari Jones, professor of English and creative writing at Emory University and author of the new novel, ‘Kin’

0:33:00

HBCU 101: Enrollment by the Numbers (encore edition)

In a post-affirmative action landscape, some HBCUs are seeing record high enrollment. North Carolina Central University is one of them. Due South sits down with Dr. Ontario S. Wooden, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, to discuss what keeps the university’s enrollment numbers high. *encore edition*

Ontario S. Wooden, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, North Carolina Central University

