The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Acclaimed novelist Tayari Jones debuts her fifth novel. Plus, Soul City’s first Black History Parade.

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published February 16, 2026 at 1:53 PM EST

0:01:00

Soul City is home to a Black History Parade 

The first-ever Black History Parade to be held in Soul City is on Saturday, February 21. We talk to the organizer about the work it’s taken to bring this even to this historic community.

Herman Alston Jr., owner of Heritage Cultural Farm

0:13:00

In ‘Kin,’ Tayari Jones takes readers on an odyssey through the Jim Crow South

Tayari Jones’ fifth novel, Kin, explores a lifelong friendship between two women on drastically different paths in life. Jones tells Due South about her inspiration and her Southern roots.

Tayari Jones, professor of English and creative writing at Emory University and author of the new novel, ‘Kin’

0:33:00

HBCU 101: Enrollment by the Numbers (encore edition)

In a post-affirmative action landscape, some HBCUs are seeing record high enrollment. North Carolina Central University is one of them. Due South sits down with Dr. Ontario S. Wooden, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, to discuss what keeps the university’s enrollment numbers high. *encore edition*
Ontario S. Wooden, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, North Carolina Central University

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
