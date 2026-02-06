Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC News Roundup: Updates in NC US Senate race; a Tar Heel goes to the Super Bowl; what's next for the Dean Dome

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published February 6, 2026 at 1:59 PM EST
UNC quarterback Drake Maye throws against Florida A&M on Aug. 27, 2022 in Chapel Hill. Maye is a finalist for the NFL's Most Valuable Player this season, and plays in the Super Bowl with the Patriots Sunday.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

The Governor issues an executive order on mental health, a Charlotte native heads to the Super Bowl, developments in the race for a North Carolina U.S. Senate seat, and more with our panel of reporters.

Plus, WRAL’s Brian Murphy on what’s next for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball stadium, the Dean Dome.

Danielle Battaglia, reports on Congress for The News & Observer

Mary Helen Moore, reporter Axios Raleigh

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief for The News & Observer

Adam Wagner, Editor/Reporter with the NC Newsroom

Brian Murphy, Investigative Sports Reporter for WRAL

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
