NC News Roundup: Updates in NC US Senate race; a Tar Heel goes to the Super Bowl; what's next for the Dean Dome

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

The Governor issues an executive order on mental health, a Charlotte native heads to the Super Bowl, developments in the race for a North Carolina U.S. Senate seat, and more with our panel of reporters.

Plus, WRAL’s Brian Murphy on what’s next for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball stadium, the Dean Dome.

Danielle Battaglia, reports on Congress for The News & Observer

Mary Helen Moore, reporter Axios Raleigh

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief for The News & Observer

Adam Wagner, Editor/Reporter with the NC Newsroom

Brian Murphy, Investigative Sports Reporter for WRAL