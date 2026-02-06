NC News Roundup: Updates in NC US Senate race; a Tar Heel goes to the Super Bowl; what's next for the Dean Dome
On the North Carolina News Roundup...
The Governor issues an executive order on mental health, a Charlotte native heads to the Super Bowl, developments in the race for a North Carolina U.S. Senate seat, and more with our panel of reporters.
Plus, WRAL’s Brian Murphy on what’s next for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball stadium, the Dean Dome.
Danielle Battaglia, reports on Congress for The News & Observer
Mary Helen Moore, reporter Axios Raleigh
Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief for The News & Observer
Adam Wagner, Editor/Reporter with the NC Newsroom
Brian Murphy, Investigative Sports Reporter for WRAL