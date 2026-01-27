Looking back at two winter storms Raleigh will never forget

0:01:00

The 2005 ice storm that kept thousands of Wake County Public Schools kids and staff at school overnight

School closures due to winter weather are a frequent reality here in central North Carolina, and when several inches of snow are in the forecast, it makes sense. But other times, parents are left scrambling for childcare when it’s not clear exactly what the weather threat is.

Today on Due South, the 2005 storm that many believe still has an impact on school closure decisions in the Triangle a generation later. Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with the superintendent of Wake County Public Schools during that ice storm about the decision to keep thousands of students overnight at school rather than risk the dangers of the gridlocked, icy roads.

Dr. Bill McNeal, former superintendent, Wake County Public School System

ABC 11 Photo of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Feb. 12, 2014.

0:33:00

North Carolina isn’t (that) bad at coping with winter weather

Jeremy Markovich of NC Rabbit Hole takes a look at a viral moment from our region’s recent stormy past and explains why we might not be as bad at handling winter weather as we thought.

Jeremy Markovich, writer and journalist, NC Rabbit Hole newsletter