Due South

Looking back at two winter storms Raleigh will never forget

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeRachel McCarthy
Published January 27, 2026 at 1:29 PM EST
The 2005 ice storm that kept thousands of Wake County Public Schools kids and staff at school overnight

School closures due to winter weather are a frequent reality here in central North Carolina, and when several inches of snow are in the forecast, it makes sense. But other times, parents are left scrambling for childcare when it’s not clear exactly what the weather threat is.

Today on Due South, the 2005 storm that many believe still has an impact on school closure decisions in the Triangle a generation later. Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with the superintendent of Wake County Public Schools during that ice storm about the decision to keep thousands of students overnight at school rather than risk the dangers of the gridlocked, icy roads.

Dr. Bill McNeal, former superintendent, Wake County Public School System

North Carolina isn’t (that) bad at coping with winter weather

Jeremy Markovich of NC Rabbit Hole takes a look at a viral moment from our region’s recent stormy past and explains why we might not be as bad at handling winter weather as we thought.

Jeremy Markovich, writer and journalist, NC Rabbit Hole newsletter

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
