The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Flag football makes its way to NC. Due South's most anticipated books of 2026. Classical pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason in NC.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiRachel McCarthyStacia Brown
Published January 20, 2026 at 3:45 PM EST

0:01:00

Flag football gains a foothold in North Carolina

From local rec centers and high school football stadiums, all the way to the NCAA and soon the Olympics, flag football seems to be everywhere. Even the NFL is getting in on the action. USA Today reporter Mitchell Northam explains the growing popularity of the sport many simply call “flag.”

Mitchell Northam, reporter, USA Today

0:13:00

Due South’s Most Anticipated Books of Winter/Spring 2026

Due South checks in with Flyleaf Books’ Maggie Robe about some of 2026’s most anticipated books.

Maggie Robe, marketing and events manager, Flyleaf Books

0:33:00

Classical pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason performs with NC Symphony 

Classical pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason joins Due South to discuss her musical family, her debut as a solo performer and her upcoming performances with the North Carolina Symphony Jan. 22-25.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, classical pianist and performing artist

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
