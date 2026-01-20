Flag football makes its way to NC. Due South's most anticipated books of 2026. Classical pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason in NC.

0:01:00

Flag football gains a foothold in North Carolina

From local rec centers and high school football stadiums, all the way to the NCAA and soon the Olympics, flag football seems to be everywhere. Even the NFL is getting in on the action. USA Today reporter Mitchell Northam explains the growing popularity of the sport many simply call “flag.”

Mitchell Northam, reporter, USA Today

0:13:00

Due South’s Most Anticipated Books of Winter/Spring 2026

Due South checks in with Flyleaf Books’ Maggie Robe about some of 2026’s most anticipated books.

Maggie Robe, marketing and events manager, Flyleaf Books

0:33:00

Classical pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason performs with NC Symphony

Classical pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason joins Due South to discuss her musical family, her debut as a solo performer and her upcoming performances with the North Carolina Symphony Jan. 22-25.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, classical pianist and performing artist

