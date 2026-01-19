Bernice King leans into her legacy at The King Center. NC architect on challenges facing Smithsonian museum she helped design

0:01:00

Bernice King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, leans into her legacy at The King Center

Leoneda Inge chats with Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, to discuss her family’s legacy, her work as a social justice strategist and the work of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Change amid a changing political climate.

(This Due South encore edition originally aired August 13,2025.)

Dr. Bernice King, strategist, peace advocate and CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change

0:33:00

Durham architect Zena Howard on the Smithsonian museum she helped design — and its moment in the political spotlight

The White House Executive Order “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” cites content from the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) as an example of how the “Smithsonian Institution has, in recent years, come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology.”

The NMAAHC has deep ties to Durham, where the late Phil Freelon, the museum’s architect of record, built his career. Architect Zena Howard worked with Freelon for many years and was senior project manager for building the museum.

Howard joins Due South’s Leoneda Inge to reflect on the impact of the NMAAHC and the challenges that it, and many other public spaces focused on history, face today.

(This Due South encore edition originally aired April 22,2025.)

Zena Howard, Principal and Global Cultural and Civic Practice Chair, Perkins&Will