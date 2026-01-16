NC News Roundup: No state budget likely for months; new work requirements for Medicaid and SNAP; early voting hours cut
North Carolina is the only state that didn't pass a budget in 2025, and probably won’t until April, at the earliest.
Plus, changes to in-person early voting, a debate over property taxes, and the rest of the week’s biggest stories on our weekly North Carolina News Roundup.
Claudia Rivera Cotto, State Political Reporter for Enlace Latino NC
Gary Robertson, North Carolina Statehouse reporter for the Associated Press
Brian Gordon, reports on technology, business and labor for The News & Observer
Mary Helen Moore, reporter Axios Raleigh