Due South

NC News Roundup: No state budget likely for months; new work requirements for Medicaid and SNAP; early voting hours cut

By Colin Campbell,
Cole del Charco
Published January 16, 2026 at 2:41 PM EST
Gov. Josh Stein speaking at a news conference on Jan. 15, 2026.
North Carolina Office of the Governor
/
NC Gov
Gov. Josh Stein speaking at a news conference on Jan. 15, 2026.

North Carolina is the only state that didn't pass a budget in 2025, and probably won’t until April, at the earliest.

Plus, changes to in-person early voting, a debate over property taxes, and the rest of the week’s biggest stories on our weekly North Carolina News Roundup.

Claudia Rivera Cotto, State Political Reporter for Enlace Latino NC

Gary Robertson, North Carolina Statehouse reporter for the Associated Press

Brian Gordon, reports on technology, business and labor for The News & Observer

Mary Helen Moore, reporter Axios Raleigh

Due South
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
