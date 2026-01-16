NC News Roundup: No state budget likely for months; new work requirements for Medicaid and SNAP; early voting hours cut

North Carolina is the only state that didn't pass a budget in 2025, and probably won’t until April, at the earliest.

Plus, changes to in-person early voting, a debate over property taxes, and the rest of the week’s biggest stories on our weekly North Carolina News Roundup.

Claudia Rivera Cotto, State Political Reporter for Enlace Latino NC

Gary Robertson, North Carolina Statehouse reporter for the Associated Press

Brian Gordon, reports on technology, business and labor for The News & Observer

Mary Helen Moore, reporter Axios Raleigh