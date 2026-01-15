Dispute over mental health evaluations for criminal suspects. 2026 resolutions: Tressie McMillan Cottom. Comedian Sherri Shepherd.

0:01:00

Mental health evaluations for criminal suspects

WRAL’s Paul Specht shares his recent reporting on a dispute between hospitals and sheriffs about where mental health evaluations for criminal suspects should happen.

Paul Specht, WRAL state government reporter

Related content: Paul Specht's recent reporting for WRAL:



0:13:00

2026 New Year’s Resolution: Tressie McMillan Cottom

Public scholar, author and UNC-Chapel Hill associate professor Tressie McMillan Cottom joins Due South to share her thoughts about potential societal shifts in 2026 and sociopolitical expectations for the new year.

Tressie McMillan Cottom, public scholar, New York Times columnist, professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Information and Library Science

0:33:00

Comedian Sherri Shepherd returns to the stand-up stage with tour stop in Durham

Comedian and daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd brings her new stand-up comedy routine to Durham on January 17. Leoneda Inge talks to the longtime actress and entertainer about her career and her latest tour.

Sherri Shepherd, comedian, Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV personality, actress