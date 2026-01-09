Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Midterm elections on horizon; reaction to operation in Venezuela; protests over killing in Minneapolis

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published January 9, 2026 at 3:07 PM EST
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.
Peyton Sickles
/
for WUNC
Protesters against ICE marched through Durham Thursday night.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Elected officials react to the operation in Venezuela, while largely remaining mum on the killing in Minneapolis, as the midterm primary emerges on the horizon.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists wrap up the first week of 2026, with an ear toward the year to come.

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief, The News & Observer

Bryan Anderson, Statewide Politics Reporter for The Assembly, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Zachery Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
