Due South

Year in Review: WUNC's top military stories. 50 years of the Hayti Heritage Center. Medicaid coverage and autism therapy.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiStacia Brown
Published December 16, 2025 at 1:05 PM EST

Year in Review: WUNC reporters recap biggest stories of the year

WUNC Military Affairs Reporter Jay Price gives us a rundown of his top stories of the year.

Jay Price, military and veteran affairs reporter, WUNC

Checking in with Durham's Hayti Heritage Center

As Hayti Heritage Center wraps its 50th year, the organization finds itself facing a need to reset, after financial and staffing issues have led to celebration postponements and cancellations.

New artistic director Tyra Dixon talks about an ambitious roster of events slated for 2026 and the changes to both the center and the neighborhood surrounding it.

Tyra Dixon, artistic director, Hayti Heritage Center

Marcus Greene, board member, Hayti Heritage Center

Medicaid and autism therapy coverage 

Families of children with autism faced uncertainty amid Medicaid reduction of payment for therapy. The Assembly’s Johanna Still joins us to discuss ABA therapy coverage cuts and their recent reversal.

Johanna Still, investigative reporter, The Assembly

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
