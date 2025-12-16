Year in Review: WUNC's top military stories. 50 years of the Hayti Heritage Center. Medicaid coverage and autism therapy.

0:01:00

Year in Review: WUNC reporters recap biggest stories of the year

WUNC Military Affairs Reporter Jay Price gives us a rundown of his top stories of the year.

Jay Price, military and veteran affairs reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

Checking in with Durham's Hayti Heritage Center

As Hayti Heritage Center wraps its 50th year, the organization finds itself facing a need to reset, after financial and staffing issues have led to celebration postponements and cancellations.

New artistic director Tyra Dixon talks about an ambitious roster of events slated for 2026 and the changes to both the center and the neighborhood surrounding it.

Tyra Dixon, artistic director, Hayti Heritage Center

Marcus Greene, board member, Hayti Heritage Center

0:33:00

Medicaid and autism therapy coverage

Families of children with autism faced uncertainty amid Medicaid reduction of payment for therapy. The Assembly’s Johanna Still joins us to discuss ABA therapy coverage cuts and their recent reversal.

Johanna Still, investigative reporter, The Assembly