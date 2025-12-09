NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall talks charity scams. Plus, the Black student experience at UNC, two years after race-conscious admissions ended.

0:01:00

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall on the scams to watch out for during charitable giving season

Leoneda Inge speaks with Secretary of State Elaine Marshall –- the first woman elected to statewide executive office in North Carolina –- about her career and the threat of scams this charitable giving season.

Plus, how to recognize scams to protect your finances from fraud when donating online and the state resources to find verifiable charities before you donate.

Elaine Marshall, North Carolina’s Secretary of State

0:13:00

A Black student group at UNC loses its spot on campus. A look at the Black student experience two years after race-conscious admissions ends.

What it means that UNC decided to end the group’s prominent space on campus, and where the student group will go now. Leoneda Inge speaks with the current president of the Black Student Movement at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Plus, a report from WUNC’s Higher Education reporter Brianna Atkinson about the Black student experience at UNC-Chapel Hill two years after the end of race-conscious admissions.

Brianna Atkinson, WUNC's higher education reporter

Adam Sherif, 58th president of the Black Student Movement and a Pogue Scholar at UNC-Chapel Hill