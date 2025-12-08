Pioneering NC A&T evolutionary biologist Joseph L. Graves, Jr. talks life expectancy gaps. Plus, 'Black, White, Colored' explores Laurinburg history.

0:01:00

Pioneering scientist Joseph L. Graves Jr.’s new book tackles the racial life expectancy gap

A new book from North Carolina A&T biology professor Joseph L. Graves, Jr. interprets the gap in life expectancy between Black and white Americans and debunks the misconception that race can dictate disease prevalence.

Joseph L. Graves, Jr., evolutionary geneticist and MacKenzie Scott Endowed Professor of Biology at North Carolina A&T State University and author of the new book, Why Black People Die Sooner: What Medicine Gets Wrong About Race and How to Fix It

0:33:00

‘Black, White, Colored’ explores the hidden history of a 19th century insurrection in Laurinburg

Mother-daughter writing and research team Lauretta Malloy Nobel and LeeAnet Noble spent years traveling to Laurinburg, NC to corroborate the family stories they’d grown up hearing about the town and the affluent Black community there. The book blends history of Laurinburg’s Black and Irish neighborhoods and accounts of an insurrection that preceded the Wilmington massacre in 1898.

Lauretta Malloy Noble and LeeAnet Noble, authors of Black, White, Colored: The Hidden Story of an Insurrection, A Family, A Southern Town, and Identity in America

