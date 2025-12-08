Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making a Year-End Gift? Click Here for Deadlines.
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Pioneering NC A&T evolutionary biologist Joseph L. Graves, Jr. talks life expectancy gaps. Plus, 'Black, White, Colored' explores Laurinburg history.

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published December 8, 2025 at 12:22 PM EST

0:01:00

Pioneering scientist Joseph L. Graves Jr.’s new book tackles the racial life expectancy gap

A new book from North Carolina A&T biology professor Joseph L. Graves, Jr. interprets the gap in life expectancy between Black and white Americans and debunks the misconception that race can dictate disease prevalence.

Joseph L. Graves, Jr., evolutionary geneticist and MacKenzie Scott Endowed Professor of Biology at North Carolina A&T State University and author of the new book, Why Black People Die Sooner: What Medicine Gets Wrong About Race and How to Fix It

0:33:00

‘Black, White, Colored’ explores the hidden history of a 19th century insurrection in Laurinburg  

Mother-daughter writing and research team Lauretta Malloy Nobel and LeeAnet Noble spent years traveling to Laurinburg, NC to corroborate the family stories they’d grown up hearing about the town and the affluent Black community there. The book blends history of Laurinburg’s Black and Irish neighborhoods and accounts of an insurrection that preceded the Wilmington massacre in 1898.

Lauretta Malloy Noble and LeeAnet Noble, authors of Black, White, Colored: The Hidden Story of an Insurrection, A Family, A Southern Town, and Identity in America

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown