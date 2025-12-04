Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making a Year-End Gift? Click Here for Deadlines
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The long-term impact of immigration enforcement on Latino communities

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiStacia BrownRachel McCarthy
Published December 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Wildin Acosta, second from right, with his family at his graduation from Riverside High School on June 13, 2017.
NCTE.org
Wildin Acosta, second from right, with his family at his graduation from Riverside High School on June 13, 2017.

0:01:00

Riverside High School grad Wildin Acosta discusses new book about his 2016 deportation case

In 2016, Wildin Acosta, a senior at Riverside High School in Durham, was detained by ICE agents on his way to school. The Honduras native was kept in detention for months. Students and faculty at Riverside raised media attention about his case through protests, social media campaigns and news coverage, ultimately resulting in his release.

Riverside journalism teacher Bryan Christopher worked with Acosta to write a new book about Acosta’s experience. (This Due South encore conversation originally aired October 1, 2025.)

Bryan Christopher, author of Stopping the Deportation Machine: One Immigrant Student’s Arrest and the Kids Who Took on Washington to Get Him Back

Wildin Acosta, Riverside High School graduate, who faced deportation as a student

Aaron Sanchez Guerra, WUNC’s race, class and communities reporter

0:33:00

As immigrant arrests continue across NC, experts and advocates see surge in mental health care needs

Due South’s Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of mental health experts and advocates about the impact of deportation fears in Latino communities, barriers to accessing mental health care, and strategies to support vulnerable populations during these uncertain times. (This Due South encore conversation originally aired August 26, 2025.)

Camila Angelica Pulgar, Assistant Professor, Wake Forest University School of Medicine

Heather Ladov, Director of Clinical Services, El Futuro

Yazmin Garcia Rico, Director, Community Engagement & Impact, Cone Health Foundation

Yesenia Cuello, Co-Founder and Executive Director at NC FIELD

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy