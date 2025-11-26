Sheri Castle talks Thanksgiving meal prep. Plus, Durham Community Fridges provide mutual aid.

0:01:00

Chef Sheri Castle talks holiday dishes and her Blue Ridge Mountain culinary roots

Sheri Castle joins Due South to discuss growing up in the Blue Ridge Mountains, developing her first recipe at four years old and how to make less predictable holiday side dishes this year.

Sheri Castle, cook, recipe developer and TV personality

0:33:00

Durham Community Fridges bring a mutual aid focus to addressing food insecurity

Over 78,000 people experience food insecurity in Durham County -- including more than 20,000 children. One mutual aid group working to provide greater access and to reduce food waste is Durham Community Fridges.

Taylor Holenbeck and Sharmîn Aziz, co-organizers of Durham Community Fridges

