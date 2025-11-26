Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Sheri Castle talks Thanksgiving meal prep. Plus, Durham Community Fridges provide mutual aid.

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published November 26, 2025 at 11:43 AM EST

0:01:00

Chef Sheri Castle talks holiday dishes and her Blue Ridge Mountain culinary roots

Sheri Castle joins Due South to discuss growing up in the Blue Ridge Mountains, developing her first recipe at four years old and how to make less predictable holiday side dishes this year.

Sheri Castle, cook, recipe developer and TV personality

0:33:00

Durham Community Fridges bring a mutual aid focus to addressing food insecurity

Over 78,000 people experience food insecurity in Durham County -- including more than 20,000 children. One mutual aid group working to provide greater access and to reduce food waste is Durham Community Fridges.

Taylor Holenbeck and Sharmîn Aziz, co-organizers of Durham Community Fridges

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
