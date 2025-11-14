Bringing The World Home To You

NC News Roundup: Border Patrol expands immigration crackdown to Charlotte; shutdown ends as NC Democrat breaks with his party

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:58 PM EST
On the North Carolina News Roundup...

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are heading to Charlotte.

The 43-day federal government shutdown ends, as a North Carolina Democrat breaks with his party.

State lawmakers reject Gov. Josh Stein's call for a special session to address a Medicaid funding shortfall.

And Toyota opens a local plant.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Reuben Jones, Washington reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Nathan Collins, investigative reporter at The News & Observer

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Laura Leslie, Editor, NC Newsline

Nick de la Canal, reporter and host at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR member station

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
