NC News Roundup: Border Patrol expands immigration crackdown to Charlotte; shutdown ends as NC Democrat breaks with his party

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are heading to Charlotte.

The 43-day federal government shutdown ends, as a North Carolina Democrat breaks with his party.

State lawmakers reject Gov. Josh Stein's call for a special session to address a Medicaid funding shortfall.

And Toyota opens a local plant.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of journalists cover the week in NC news.

Reuben Jones, Washington reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Nathan Collins, investigative reporter at The News & Observer

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Laura Leslie, Editor, NC Newsline

Nick de la Canal, reporter and host at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR member station