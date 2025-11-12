Former Rep. Eva Clayton reflects on serving NC District 1 and the state's political future. Plus, efforts to restore one mountain’s Cherokee name.

0:01:00

Rep. Eva Clayton reflects on her political past and the state’s congressional future

The Honorable Eva Clayton reflects on her time serving North Carolina’s District 1 as the first Black woman to serve the state as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Ms. Clayton, 91, weighs in on food insecurity, her political legacy, and recently redrawn congressional maps in the state’s first and third congressional districts.

Eva Clayton, member of the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s first district from 1992-2003, first Black woman to represent North Carolina in Congress

Austin Mann Acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma (left) and an 'Our Common Nature' podcast guest at Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains.

0:33:00

‘Our Common Nature’ podcast explores journey to restore North Carolina mountain’s Cherokee name

Our Common Nature podcast host Ana González goes on a musical and historical journey through the Smoky Mountains with cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Ana tells the story of Lavita Hill, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and her quest to restore the Cherokee name of a mountain in the Smokies – a mountain that had been renamed to honor a confederate brigadier general.

Ana González, host, Our Common Nature