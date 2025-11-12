Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Former Rep. Eva Clayton reflects on serving NC District 1 and the state's political future. Plus, efforts to restore one mountain’s Cherokee name.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiStacia BrownRachel McCarthy
Published November 12, 2025 at 12:44 PM EST
President Bill Clinton talks to Rep. Eva Clayton, D-N.C., in Washington Thursday, Feb. 25, 1993 after the President spoke to business leaders. Rep. Clayton presented the President with a letter of support of his economic plan signed by freshmen members of congress. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
Dennis Cook/AP
/
AP
President Bill Clinton talks to Rep. Eva Clayton, D-N.C., in Washington Thursday, Feb. 25, 1993 after the President spoke to business leaders. Rep. Clayton presented the President with a letter of support of his economic plan signed by freshmen members of congress. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

0:01:00

Rep. Eva Clayton reflects on her political past and the state’s congressional future

The Honorable Eva Clayton reflects on her time serving North Carolina’s District 1 as the first Black woman to serve the state as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Ms. Clayton, 91, weighs in on food insecurity, her political legacy, and recently redrawn congressional maps in the state’s first and third congressional districts.

Eva Clayton, member of the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s first district from 1992-2003, first Black woman to represent North Carolina in Congress

Acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma (left) and an 'Our Common Nature' podcast guest at Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Austin Mann
Acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma (left) and an 'Our Common Nature' podcast guest at Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains.

0:33:00

‘Our Common Nature’ podcast explores journey to restore North Carolina mountain’s Cherokee name

Our Common Nature podcast host Ana González goes on a musical and historical journey through the Smoky Mountains with cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Ana tells the story of Lavita Hill, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and her quest to restore the Cherokee name of a mountain in the Smokies – a mountain that had been renamed to honor a confederate brigadier general.

Ana González, host, Our Common Nature

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
