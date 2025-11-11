Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

New book chronicles NC veteran's unexpected encounter on long journey home from WWII. Plus, Theatre Raleigh’s 'Once on This Island.'

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia BrownRachel McCarthy
Published November 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Photographs of Ford S. Worthy taken on October 24, 1945 (left) and September 22, 2023.
Photo on right taken by Marjorie H. Worthy
Photographs of Ford S. Worthy taken on October 24, 1945 (left) and September 22, 2023.

0:01:00

Federal government shutdown impact on NC National Guard troops

On Veterans Day, Due South talks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price about his recent reporting on the impacts of the federal shutdown on National Guard troops and their families.

Jay Price, military reporter, WUNC

0:13:00

‘In Search of a Boy Named Chester’

As the nation honors Veterans Day, a story of a Navy officer returning home to eastern North Carolina after WWII and the unexpected detour he took during that long journey home. That detour sparked a nearly 80-year mystery the officer’s son has tried to solve. Along the way, another story emerged – about family and connections that span geography and generations.

Ford S. Worthy, son of WWII veteran Ford S. Worthy, author of In Search of a Boy Named Chester

0:33:00

Theatre Raleigh plays in ‘Once on This Island’s’ giant sandbox

A new production of the classic Broadway play “Once on This Island” wraps up Theatre Raleigh’s Main Stage season this year. The Tony-winning Caribbean adaptation of the classic fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” makes its way to the stage from November 12-23.

Eric Woodall, Theatre Raleigh Artistic Director

Christopher Betts, Once on This Island director

