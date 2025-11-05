Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Fungus among us: new book explores the human connections of fungi. Plus, an analysis of Durham election results.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeRachel McCarthy
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:37 PM EST
0:01:00

Municipal elections wrap up

Reporter Justin Laidlaw of Indy Week breaks down the election results of the races for Durham mayor and city council.

Justin Laidlaw, reporter, Indy Week

0:13:00

'Fearless, Sleepless, Deathless'

Writer Maria Pinto takes co-host Jeff Tiberii on a mushroom journey. Her debut book is a collection of essays that are equal parts ecological adventure and memoir.

Maria Pinto, author, Fearless, Sleepless, Deathless: What Fungi Taught Me about Nourishment, Poison, Ecology, Hidden Histories, Zombies, and Black Survival

0:33:00

New NC farmers’ years-long effort to harvest truffles

As we continue to dig deep into fungi today, two of the co-founders of Truffletopia talk with Jeff and Leoneda about their years-long effort to harvest truffles from their farm in Pittsboro.

Tony Huey and Josh Esnard, co-owners Truffletopia

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC's Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary "Right Turn," launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda's work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
