Fungus among us: new book explores the human connections of fungi. Plus, an analysis of Durham election results.

0:01:00

Municipal elections wrap up

Reporter Justin Laidlaw of Indy Week breaks down the election results of the races for Durham mayor and city council.

Justin Laidlaw, reporter, Indy Week

0:13:00

'Fearless, Sleepless, Deathless'

Writer Maria Pinto takes co-host Jeff Tiberii on a mushroom journey. Her debut book is a collection of essays that are equal parts ecological adventure and memoir.

Maria Pinto, author, Fearless, Sleepless, Deathless: What Fungi Taught Me about Nourishment, Poison, Ecology, Hidden Histories, Zombies, and Black Survival

Billy Hickey (author photo)

0:33:00

New NC farmers’ years-long effort to harvest truffles

As we continue to dig deep into fungi today, two of the co-founders of Truffletopia talk with Jeff and Leoneda about their years-long effort to harvest truffles from their farm in Pittsboro.

Tony Huey and Josh Esnard, co-owners Truffletopia