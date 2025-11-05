Fungus among us: new book explores the human connections of fungi. Plus, an analysis of Durham election results.
0:01:00
Municipal elections wrap up
Reporter Justin Laidlaw of Indy Week breaks down the election results of the races for Durham mayor and city council.
Justin Laidlaw, reporter, Indy Week
0:13:00
'Fearless, Sleepless, Deathless'
Writer Maria Pinto takes co-host Jeff Tiberii on a mushroom journey. Her debut book is a collection of essays that are equal parts ecological adventure and memoir.
Maria Pinto, author, Fearless, Sleepless, Deathless: What Fungi Taught Me about Nourishment, Poison, Ecology, Hidden Histories, Zombies, and Black Survival
0:33:00
New NC farmers’ years-long effort to harvest truffles
As we continue to dig deep into fungi today, two of the co-founders of Truffletopia talk with Jeff and Leoneda about their years-long effort to harvest truffles from their farm in Pittsboro.
Tony Huey and Josh Esnard, co-owners Truffletopia