Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Bishop Barber on redistricting, voting rights and the legacy of 'Moral Mondays.' Plus, a giant troll exhibition in Raleigh.

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthyStacia Brown
Published November 3, 2025 at 12:06 PM EST
The Rev. William Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach, speaks outside of the N.C. Legislative Building on Thursday, October 23. Barber criticized the impacts North Carolina's new congressional map will have on Black voters in the eastern part of the state, vowing legal action.
Adam Wagner
/
NC Newsroom
The Rev. William Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach, speaks outside of the N.C. Legislative Building on Thursday, October 23. Barber criticized the impacts North Carolina's new congressional map will have on Black voters in the eastern part of the state, vowing legal action.

0:01:00

Bishop Barber on redistricting, voting rights and free speech

Due South’s Leoneda Inge talks with “Moral Mondays” leader Bishop William J. Barber II about voting rights, the origins of the Moral Mondays movement, and Barber’s belief that the battle over North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District is “our Selma.”

Bishop William J. Barber II, DMin, President of Repairers of the Breach, co-chair of The Poor People's campaign, Founding Director of Yale's Center for Public Theology & Public Policy

0:33:00

Thomas Dambo's giant trolls have landed in Raleigh

Danish artist and activist Thomas Dambo’s new public exhibition of giant trolls has been installed at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. The five trolls are strategically hidden in the woods and meant to be stumbled upon by wanderers and nature-lovers. It is the largest Dambo installation of its kind in North America.

Ruffin Hall, CEO and president, Dix Park Conservancy

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown