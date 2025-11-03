Bishop Barber on redistricting, voting rights and the legacy of 'Moral Mondays.' Plus, a giant troll exhibition in Raleigh.

0:01:00

Bishop Barber on redistricting, voting rights and free speech

Due South’s Leoneda Inge talks with “Moral Mondays” leader Bishop William J. Barber II about voting rights, the origins of the Moral Mondays movement, and Barber’s belief that the battle over North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District is “our Selma.”

Bishop William J. Barber II, DMin, President of Repairers of the Breach, co-chair of The Poor People's campaign, Founding Director of Yale's Center for Public Theology & Public Policy

0:33:00

Thomas Dambo's giant trolls have landed in Raleigh

Danish artist and activist Thomas Dambo’s new public exhibition of giant trolls has been installed at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. The five trolls are strategically hidden in the woods and meant to be stumbled upon by wanderers and nature-lovers. It is the largest Dambo installation of its kind in North America.

Ruffin Hall, CEO and president, Dix Park Conservancy