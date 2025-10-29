Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South
Due South

Comedian Paula Poundstone talks politics. Videri Chocolate Factory struggles with tariffs. 10th annual Death Faire returns to Pittsboro.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia Brown
Published October 29, 2025 at 2:46 PM EDT

0:01:00

Videri Chocolate Factory faces tariff challenges

Since opening in Raleigh in 2011, Videri Chocolate Factory has experienced success and popularity as a small boutique chocolate business. The company, known for its organic, imported ingredients, has seen economic strain in recent years, following a surge in cocoa prices. Tariffs imposed in 2025 have further exacerbated those financial challenges.

Sam Ratto, founder of Videri Chocolate Factory

0:13:00

Paula Poundstone on being polite and political

Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to Due South for a conversation about finding humor in challenging times, engaging politics onstage and trimming down her overweight rescue cat Larry. Her current tour makes stops in Asheville on October 31 and Greensboro on November 1.

Paula Poundstone, humorist, author, regular contributor to NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! and host of Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone

0:33:00

The Death Faire returns to Pittsboro for its 10th annual celebration of death, love and grief

For ten years, Pittsboro has been home to the Death Faire, one of the only annual celebrations of death, loss and grief in the country. Leoneda Inge talks to founder Tami Schwerin and faire organizer Cathy Brooksie Edwards about the history of the gathering, its purpose and its reach.

Tami Schwerin is the founder of the Death Faire, a re-developer of The Plant in Pittsboro and the author of the new book, “Welcome to the Death Faire: Love, Loss and Healing in a Small Southern Town”

Cathy Brooksie Edwards is the founder of Heart-2-Heart-N-C, a nonprofit  dedicated to end-of-life and grief journey support

